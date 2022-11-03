See All Podiatrists in Niceville, FL
Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM

Podiatry
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from 2008 and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

Dr. Hodson works at Kapil Puri, MD in Niceville, FL with other offices in Miramar Beach, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Diabetes Type 2 and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Sands Podiatry Niceville
    4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 622-1607
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Miramar Beach / Destin White Sands Podiatry
    7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 622-1607
  3. 3
    White Sands Podiatry Fort Walton Beach
    11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 622-1607
  4. 4
    Ft. Walton Beach White Sands Podiatry
    2010 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 226-6839
  5. 5
    Crestview White Sands Podiatry
    550 Redstone Ave W Ste 320, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 306-1118
  6. 6
    White Sands Podiatry
    502 S Ferdon Blvd Unit B, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Diabetes Type 2
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Diabetes Type 2
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hodson?

    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. Hodson was very patient with my anxiety-ridden Asperger's tween. He was able to perform the needed procedure quickly while attempting to distract her with humor. She was pleasantly surprised and said "it wasn't that bad". Thank you for putting her at ease!
    Kylie S. — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hodson to family and friends

    Dr. Hodson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hodson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM.

    About Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114225380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greater Texas Education Foundation - West Houston Medical Center - PM&S 36 Month Surgical Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Houston Medical Cneter
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • 2008
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • 2004
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Diabetes Type 2 and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sean Hodson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.