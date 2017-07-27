Dr. Sean Hirota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Hirota, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Hirota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
-
1
Cardiology Consultant of Orange County801 N Tustin Ave Ste 706, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 568-6600
-
2
orange anesthesia consultants1301 N Rose Dr, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 993-2000
-
3
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
- 4 1325 N Rose Dr Ste 208, Placentia, CA 92870 Directions (714) 568-6600
- Orange County Global Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hirota is a very kind and attentive doctor. He takes the time and listens to your questions and explains his diagnosis clearly. I'm very glad to have him for my cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942452271
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Hirota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirota.
