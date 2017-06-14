Overview

Dr. Sean Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Henry works at Lily Wong MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.