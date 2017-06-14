See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sean Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Henry works at Lily Wong MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Jun 14, 2017
    Dr. Henry got me through my difficult pregnancy and delivered my daughter via C-section. He's got a great sense of humor, and an excellent bedside manner. He's an excellent doctor.
    New York, NY — Jun 14, 2017
    About Dr. Sean Henry, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    23 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1932390259
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    Mount Sinai Morningside
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry has seen patients for Colposcopy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

