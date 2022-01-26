Overview

Dr. Sean Henderson, DO is an Urology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV AZ COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Henderson works at Summit Urology Group - American Fork in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.