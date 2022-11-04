See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Sean Haugh, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Haugh, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Haugh works at Valley Psychiatric Medical Grp in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sean Y.i. Haugh M.d. Inc.
    1570 The Alameda Ste 228, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 293-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Adjustment Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Adjustment Disorder
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Delusional Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Best doctor/ therapist I’ve ever had. Was patient and diligent in helping me understand my issues and slowly but surely work past them. Built a strong foundation of trust overtime in therapy that helped ground me in reality so I could move forward. Now looking back as an adult, I can understand how lucky I was to have such a talented therapist/psychiatrist. He definitely saved my life and even today years after treatment, the things he taught me come up in my life and I go “oh yeah, so this is what Dr.Haugh meant!” Also, he had some pretty funny aphorisms that helped me remember his advice!
    Ashley — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Haugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821167206
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Haugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haugh works at Valley Psychiatric Medical Grp in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Haugh’s profile.

    Dr. Haugh has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

