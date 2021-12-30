Overview

Dr. Sean Haslam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX.



Dr. Haslam works at The Pain Center of North Texas Frisco, TX in Frisco, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.