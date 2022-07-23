Dr. Sean Harper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Harper, DPM
Overview
Dr. Sean Harper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.
Locations
Schwarzentraub Foot Clinic PC4601 66th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 793-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harper is engaged with his patients. He remembers what happened last visit, politely and thoroughly explains the problem and the plan and is so approachable for questions. If you like a caring provider who keeps you in the loop, Dr Harper is the one for you.
About Dr. Sean Harper, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Unitypoint Trinity Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
