Dr. Sean Hanley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Hanley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mid Coast Hospital and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Orthopaedic Associates of Portland P.A.33 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Norway Office193 Main St, Norway, ME 04268 Directions (207) 743-5366
Portland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery1601 CONGRESS ST, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 774-5113
Hospital Affiliations
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Hanley recently replaced my left hip. I was up and walking that evening and discharged home the following day ! I would also encourage anyone with a joint replacement to definitely avail themselves of all physical therapy opportunities, as I did. Orthopaedic & Sports PT in the same Portland building is excellent. Dr. Hanley has been great and I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811985575
- Atlanta Sports Medicine
- Maine Med Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Maine Medical Center
Dr. Hanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanley works at
Dr. Hanley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.