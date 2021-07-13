Dr. Sean Hampton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Hampton, DO
Dr. Sean Hampton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Hampton Medical Direct Primary Care3229 Pleasant Valley Blvd Ste 1, Altoona, PA 16602 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 12:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hampton is unequaled in our area. What other doctor will answer text messages? He cares, and is interested in your problem. Unfortunately, I have had to make a financial decision, and have to find another pcp. I suspect that I will not find another doctor like Dr. Hampton.
About Dr. Sean Hampton, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023335320
Education & Certifications
- Altoona Fam Phys/Altoona Hosp
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
