See All Family Doctors in Altoona, PA
Dr. Sean Hampton, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sean Hampton, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sean Hampton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Hampton works at Hampton Medical Direct Primary Care in Altoona, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Medical Direct Primary Care
    3229 Pleasant Valley Blvd Ste 1, Altoona, PA 16602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Highlands Huntingdon
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hampton?

    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr. Hampton is unequaled in our area. What other doctor will answer text messages? He cares, and is interested in your problem. Unfortunately, I have had to make a financial decision, and have to find another pcp. I suspect that I will not find another doctor like Dr. Hampton.
    David Greenwood — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Hampton, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sean Hampton, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hampton to family and friends

    Dr. Hampton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hampton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sean Hampton, DO.

    About Dr. Sean Hampton, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023335320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Altoona Fam Phys/Altoona Hosp
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Hampton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hampton works at Hampton Medical Direct Primary Care in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hampton’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sean Hampton, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.