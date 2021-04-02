Overview

Dr. Sean Halleran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Halleran works at Integris Cardiovascular Physician in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.