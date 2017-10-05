See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sean Grimm, MD

Neurology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Sean Grimm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas-San Antonio School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Grimm works at Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Warrenville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma), Brain Cancer and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4360
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 352-5450

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Meningiomas
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Leptomeninges) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Nervous System) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurologic Complications of Cancer and Cancer Therapies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Oct 05, 2017
    Dr. Grimm is extremely knowledgeable and explains treatments and disease processes very well. He is very patient and listens and responds like as a compassionate professional He has been available by cell phone on weekends which has been extremely helpful. Our family thinks he is the best!
    Diane Carlson in St Charles, IL — Oct 05, 2017
    About Dr. Sean Grimm, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • University Of Texas-San Antonio School Of Medicine
