Dr. Sean Grimm, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Grimm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas-San Antonio School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Grimm works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group304 Randall Rd, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 352-5450
Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 352-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grimm is extremely knowledgeable and explains treatments and disease processes very well. He is very patient and listens and responds like as a compassionate professional He has been available by cell phone on weekends which has been extremely helpful. Our family thinks he is the best!
About Dr. Sean Grimm, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235346941
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University Of Texas-San Antonio School Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
