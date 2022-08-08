Dr. Sean Gratton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Gratton, MD
Dr. Sean Gratton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
St. Luke's Medical Plaza 14320 Wornall Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sabates Eye Centers at University Health2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
It was a great experience. The whole visit was planned for efficiency from one room to another from one machine to another. Each personnel was cordial and very professional. I was able to communicate with every one. Every step was explained to me. My questions were answered patiently and fully. Dr Gratton answered every question pateintly. I got good information. Dr Gratton and all staff were great. I am grateful to them. Will see them again next year. Thanks!
About Dr. Sean Gratton, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952535353
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Saint Louis University
- Neurology
Dr. Gratton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gratton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gratton has seen patients for Diplopia, Migraine and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratton.
