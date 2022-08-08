See All Neurologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Sean Gratton, MD

Neurology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Gratton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Gratton works at SABATES EYE CENTERS in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Migraine and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Medical Plaza 1
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 220, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sabates Eye Centers at University Health
    2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Diplopia
Migraine
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Diplopia
Migraine
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Planvista
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 08, 2022
    It was a great experience. The whole visit was planned for efficiency from one room to another from one machine to another. Each personnel was cordial and very professional. I was able to communicate with every one. Every step was explained to me. My questions were answered patiently and fully. Dr Gratton answered every question pateintly. I got good information. Dr Gratton and all staff were great. I am grateful to them. Will see them again next year. Thanks!
    — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Sean Gratton, MD

    • Neurology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952535353
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Saint Louis University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Gratton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gratton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gratton works at SABATES EYE CENTERS in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Gratton’s profile.

    Dr. Gratton has seen patients for Diplopia, Migraine and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gratton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gratton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gratton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

