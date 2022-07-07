Overview

Dr. Sean Graham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans, La.



Dr. Graham works at The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Gonzales, LA and Prairieville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.