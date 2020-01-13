Overview

Dr. Sean Gibbs, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Gibbs works at Grand Strand Primary Care - Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.