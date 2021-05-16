Overview

Dr. Sean Ghidella, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Ghidella works at Innovative Smiles in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA and Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

