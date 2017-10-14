See All General Surgeons in Lagrange, IN
Dr. Sean Garrean, MD

General Surgery
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sean Garrean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Parkview Lagrange Hospital.

Dr. Garrean works at Parkview Health in Lagrange, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parkview Lagrange Hospital
    207 N Townline Rd, Lagrange, IN 46761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5300
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Northeast Indiana Colon Rectal Surgeons PC
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 489-8898
  3. 3
    PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5300
  4. 4
    Ppg - Pediatric Cardiology Carnegie Blvd
    8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 500, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 489-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
  • Parkview Lagrange Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Colectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Colectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garrean?

    Oct 14, 2017
    I was referred to Dr. Garrean by my family physician. I phoned his office and the same day within 3 hours I was able to see him for a consolation. That in its self is unbelievable. He entered the room and as he introduced himself to my husband and myself I knew right away what a kind person he was. He took the time with us to explain my problems in the terms we could understand and in such a very caring way. I would highly recommend Dr. Garrean to anyone needing a consolation.Nancy Geiselman
    Nancy Geiselman in Ft Wayne, IN — Oct 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Garrean, MD
    About Dr. Sean Garrean, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942459664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Garrean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garrean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garrean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garrean has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

