Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (228)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Gallagher works at ATX ORTHOPEDICS in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Central
    3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 960-4590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 228 ratings
    Patient Ratings (228)
    5 Star
    (223)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Gallagher has a staff that is patient and professional--the casual talk at the beginning aims at helping the patient relax and trust the service. He's always open to questions, and will respond. Many thanks!
    About Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477744654
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallagher works at ATX ORTHOPEDICS in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

    Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    228 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

