Overview

Dr. Sean Frost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Frost works at DARTMOUTH HITCHCOCK MEDICAL CENTER in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Unicompartmental Hip Surgery and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.