Overview

Dr. Sean Friend, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Friend works at Rose City Clinic LLP in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.