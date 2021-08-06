Dr. Sean Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Fischer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Providence Medical Institute Hematology Oncology2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-5654
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8778Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been Dr. Fischer's patient since 2010 and he is incredible! He is the most amazing, caring, smart, and not only has he taken great care of my health, but also he is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
