Dr. Sean Fink, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sean Fink, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fink works at First Choice Physician Partners in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    First Choice Physician Partners
    1100 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Desert Regional Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    May 28, 2021
    Dr Farrashi is the best! I know the girls Anita and Kaydsha will help me when ever i need somthing.
    About Dr. Sean Fink, MD

    Internal Medicine
    8 years of experience
    English
    1134539562
    AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
