Overview

Dr. Sean Fahey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.



Dr. Fahey works at Lake Medical Associates in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.