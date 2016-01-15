Dr. Sean Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Edwards, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr Edwards was the only physician willing to remove a botched wisdom tooth removal. It seemed routine for him. The procedure was quick and uneventful. He also has a great bedside manor dealing with children and their families.
About Dr. Sean Edwards, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952313892
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.