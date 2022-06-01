Overview

Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.



Dr. Edelstein works at Center for Specialized Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.