Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- MO
- Saint Louis
- Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD
Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Edelstein works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-5200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Corneal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blindness
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Cataract Removal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cornea Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cornea Transplant
- View other providers who treat Corneal Erosion
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Ocular Surface Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anterior Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Vitrectomy
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Blind Hypotensive Eye
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypertropia
- View other providers who treat Hyphema
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypotropia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium Surgery
- View other providers who treat Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemangioma
- View other providers who treat Retinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
- View other providers who treat Vitreoretinal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelstein?
i was referred to his office for an eye infection. it was considered an emergency. i got in quickly and he took his time with asking me questions and explaining my condition. he also explained what needed to be done going forward to eliminate my problem.
About Dr. Sean Edelstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679520605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelstein works at
Dr. Edelstein has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.