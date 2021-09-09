Overview

Dr. Sean Dwyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Dwyer works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.