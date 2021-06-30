Dr. Sean Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Doyle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mcalester Regional Health Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-3828
- 3 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (918) 749-8765
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 749-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mcalester Regional Health Center
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doyle performed the Bob Barker treatment on me yesterday. Pretty cool guy, went really well and felt very little pain. He even let my wife participate. That was the scariest part. I would highly recommend him if your looking to get a vasectomy! Great job doc
About Dr. Sean Doyle, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.