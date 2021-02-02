Overview

Dr. Sean Dort, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Dort works at Southern Nevada Surgery Specialists in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.