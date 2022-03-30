Dr. Donahoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Donahoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Donahoe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They graduated from New York University Sch Med and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Riverhead951 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-7773
Peconic Cardiology, P.C.1601 COUNTY ROAD 39, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 283-2070
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been his patient for the last 4 years. He's easy to talk to and takes the time to explain options . Great doctor.
About Dr. Sean Donahoe, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1790722304
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp/Cornell University Med
- Brigham & Women'S Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Birgham and Women's Hospital
- New York University Sch Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahoe works at
Dr. Donahoe has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.