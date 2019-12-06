Dr. Sean Doherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Doherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Doherty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation69 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 450-0070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation - Brookline1 Brookline Pl Ste 427, Brookline, MA 02445 Directions (617) 735-8735
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Doherty is honest to the point and does not and will not do something just because you want it. He is safe and conservative. This is so important because other providers will do more then will end up having to fix results that your not happy with. I am had facial trauma and used filler and threads. Changed my complete facial appearance from always looking tired and angry to relaxed and younger. This made me feel physically better also.
About Dr. Sean Doherty, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery-Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine - M.D.
- Columbia University In The City Of New York-Ba Art History
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Doherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.