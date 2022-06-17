Overview

Dr. Sean Dicristofaro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dicristofaro works at DRN Inc in Hurricane, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.