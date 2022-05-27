Dr. Sean Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Diamond, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Diamond, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Loyola Center Health Orland Prk16621 107TH ST, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 873-7350
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He is the best. Exceptional doctor. Worth the wait. We have been seeing him for almost 20 years. Very thorough, always questions, very patient, and simplifies the complex. He is very responsive to concerns/calls and updates accordingly. I have referred several of my friends to Dr. Diamond and they give him five stars.
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023082161
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.