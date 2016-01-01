See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Family Medicine
Dr. Sean Devlin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Devlin works at Gerber Medical Clinic in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerber Medical Clinic
    Gerber Medical Clinic
1225 WESTFIELD AVE, Reno, NV 89509
(775) 826-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infection Management Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Heavy Metals Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sean Devlin, DO

    Family Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Devlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Devlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devlin works at Gerber Medical Clinic in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Devlin’s profile.

    Dr. Devlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

