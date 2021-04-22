See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Sean Devine, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (109)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Devine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Devine works at Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group in Pismo Beach, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CCOMG Pismo Beach
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 204, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-9545
  2. 2
    Central Coast Orthopedic Medical Group
    862 Meinecke Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Devine?

    Apr 22, 2021
    Everyone in the office of the Central Coast Ortho Clinic in Pismo Beach were so friendly, helpful and efficient! I expect a lot from staff from my own customer service attitude and they truly made you feel important and took the time to listen and work with you. Dr. Devine was super 'down to earth' and realistic. We worked out a PT program letting me make the choice with full explanation of my options. Thank you for a worthwhile visit to your office.
    Retired active woman — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Devine, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    40 years of experience
    English
    1447338678
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ca San Diego Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

