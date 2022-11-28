Overview

Dr. Sean Curzon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Curzon works at Orem Internal Medicine in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.