Dr. Sean Coston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Coston, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Coston, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM.
They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 08150, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coston?
Dr Coston is an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Sean Coston, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1609961887
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coston has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.