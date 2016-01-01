Dr. Sean Conroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Conroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Conroy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Conroy works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 458-0400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Glowack, MD.6535 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 813-0060Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conroy?
About Dr. Sean Conroy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134103534
Education & Certifications
- University of MI Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conroy works at
Dr. Conroy has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.