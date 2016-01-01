Overview

Dr. Sean Conroy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Conroy works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.