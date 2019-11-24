Dr. Conrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Conrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Conrin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Conrin works at
Locations
Provident Hospital of Cook County500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 572-2000
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
- 3 4800 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60651 Directions (312) 572-1043
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, hands down. Cares a lot about his patient's welfare and isn't just a med dispenser; he actually puts in the work with them.
About Dr. Sean Conrin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1700051265
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
