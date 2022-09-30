Dr. Sean Connolly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Connolly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Connolly works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4000
Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank2500 Belle Chasse Hwy, Terrytown, LA 70056 Directions (504) 392-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If i could give Dr. Connerly 1000 stars, I would!!! He is an awesome doctor. He's not only my doctor but my mom and sisters as well. I'm so thankful to Dr. Connerly because he saved my mom's life. She was experiencing some pain in her stomach and back area. I was with her when other doctors just wanted to send her to physical therapy. She then went to Dr. Connerly and he really listened to her and didn't dismiss her symptoms. He ordered her to take a MRI and she had a tumor on her pancreas. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest cancer and most people don't survive. My mom's cancer was found early because Dr. Connerly listened and was concerned. She had the whipple surgery and she's still here 8 years later. He is a gem of a doctor. Thank you God and Thank you Dr. Connerly.
About Dr. Sean Connolly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1639136518
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly works at
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.