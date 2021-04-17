Dr. Condon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Condon, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Condon, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Condon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Dermatology Care267 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-1694
-
2
Santa Barbara Dermatology105 W Mission St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 682-7874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Condon?
Was referred to Dr Condon by my Dr to remove melanoma area on chest that required wide and deep cut. Dr Condon and staff performed procedure in office as outpatient Because of my issues and need to do surgery on short notice they rearranged their personal schedules to fit me into their schedule. Surprisingly little pain despite my concerns. Everyone in office friendly and made me feel relaxed. I would highly recommend Dr Condon and his staff.
About Dr. Sean Condon, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1144663683
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condon works at
Dr. Condon has seen patients for Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Condon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.