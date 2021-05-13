Overview

Dr. Sean Clinefelter, MD is a Registered Nurse in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa|University of Iowa|University of Iowa and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Clinefelter works at Pain Source Solutions, Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.