Dr. Sean Cleary, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Dr. Sean Cleary, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Cleary works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Laparotomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Laparotomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laparotomy
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Adrenalectomy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hepatectomy
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Liver Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Wound Repair
Abdominal Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Drainage
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystoenterostomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Empyema
Endocrine Cancer
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Surgery
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Genitourinary Cancers
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hemorrhoids
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Kidney Cancer
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Prostate Cancer
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Transendoscopic Stent Placement
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia

About Dr. Sean Cleary, MD

Specialties
  • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1134665003
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sean Cleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cleary works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Cleary’s profile.

Dr. Cleary has seen patients for Laparotomy, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Cleary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleary.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

