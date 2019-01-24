Dr. Sean Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Christensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Christensen, MD is a Dermatologist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Yale Surgical Dermatology40 Temple St Ste 5A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
Dr. Christensen was the physician who performed the Mohs surgery on my face. I had other Basal cell cancers removed from my face but this one was in a very prominent part of my face, located right under my left eye. Needless to say I was very concerned and upset that my appearance would be altered. However, the results are remarkable. It has been 7 months and I honestly forget that the scar exists. He is a masterful and compassionate surgeon and I am so very pleased that he was my provider
About Dr. Sean Christensen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1962685073
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.