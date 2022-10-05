Dr. Chappin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean Chappin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Chappin, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Family Nurse Practitioner and Certified Nurse Midwives of Malta Pllc46 Elm St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 888-5507
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chappin go straitbto business, and help me to get to the right medication for me, after several Dr, finally I found MY DR, I recommend him to everybody!
About Dr. Sean Chappin, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chappin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappin.
