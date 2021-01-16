Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
It really feels like Dr. Cavanaugh genuinely cares. Every encounter I’ve had with him, he has gone the extra mile to ensure that I feel comfortable, respected, and heard. You can tell that he loves what he does and that treating patients is his true passion. I cannot recommend Dr. Cavanaugh enough!
About Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295774453
- UTHSCSA
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
