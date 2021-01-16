See All Radiation Oncologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (70)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 16, 2021
    It really feels like Dr. Cavanaugh genuinely cares. Every encounter I’ve had with him, he has gone the extra mile to ensure that I feel comfortable, respected, and heard. You can tell that he loves what he does and that treating patients is his true passion. I cannot recommend Dr. Cavanaugh enough!
    Billy G — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295774453
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UTHSCSA
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavanaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cavanaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavanaugh works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cavanaugh’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavanaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavanaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavanaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavanaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

