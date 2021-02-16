Dr. Sean Caufield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caufield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Caufield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sean Caufield, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO.
Locations
1
Centers For Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 669-5432
2
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
3
Centers for Gastroenterology8225 W 20th St, Greeley, CO 80634 Directions (970) 378-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Caufield professional and caring. Information is forthcoming and well-explained. I have been very happy with his care.
About Dr. Sean Caufield, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
