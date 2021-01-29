See All Otolaryngologists in Erie, PA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (10)
31 years of experience
Dr. Sean Carroll, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Carroll works at Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA
    1645 W 8th St Ste 200, Erie, PA 16505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Vincent Hospital
  Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Earwax Buildup
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr Carrol saw my wife promptly after she experienced severe dizziness . He was friendly caring and patiently listened to the medical problems my wife had over the last month. When he arrived in the office he had reviewed her chart and was very well versed on her history. He diagnosed her issue, provided a treatment and corrected the problem. We would highly recommend Dr Carrol for anyone with ENT problems .Great Doc, great caring practice...
    About Dr. Sean Carroll, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Carroll works at Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA in Erie, PA.

    Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

