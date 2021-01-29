Overview

Dr. Sean Carroll, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Carroll works at Ear Nose and Throat Specs Northwest PA in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.