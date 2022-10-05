See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Sean Canale, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sean Canale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Canale works at Carolina Breast Care Spec PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Breast Care Specialists PA
    4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 211, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 741-5966
  2. 2
    Healthsouth Blue Ridge Surgery
    2308 Wesvill Ct, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 851-5636
    Monday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Wakemed Cary Hospital
    1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    North Carolina Heart & Vascular
    4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Breast Cancer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I am very thankful I was referred to Dr. Canale! He was very informative about my Cancer ! He took lots of time to talk to me and my husband to explain the process I would go through! He stayed on top of my process . I was always made aware of appointments he kept me on track! He was very easy to talk to! I appreciate him taking such good care of me ! Also his staff was out standing! I will always be grateful to all of them !
    LouAnn Horne — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sean Canale, MD
    About Dr. Sean Canale, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063499796
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sean Canale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canale has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Canale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

