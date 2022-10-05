Dr. Sean Canale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Canale, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Canale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
1
Carolina Breast Care Specialists PA4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 211, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 741-5966
2
Healthsouth Blue Ridge Surgery2308 Wesvill Ct, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 851-5636Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
3
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very thankful I was referred to Dr. Canale! He was very informative about my Cancer ! He took lots of time to talk to me and my husband to explain the process I would go through! He stayed on top of my process . I was always made aware of appointments he kept me on track! He was very easy to talk to! I appreciate him taking such good care of me ! Also his staff was out standing! I will always be grateful to all of them !
About Dr. Sean Canale, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063499796
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canale works at
Dr. Canale has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Canale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canale.
