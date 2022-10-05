Overview

Dr. Sean Canale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Canale works at Carolina Breast Care Spec PA in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.