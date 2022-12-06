See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Worth, TX
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Sean Callahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Callahan works at Fort Worth ENT in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Fort Worth ENT
    5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817) 332-8848
  2
    Fort Worth ENT Southwest
    6401 Harris Pkwy Ste 130, Fort Worth, TX 76132 (817) 292-0088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 282 ratings
    Patient Ratings (282)
    5 Star
    (273)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 06, 2022
    It has been a long time since I have actually been heard by a Dr and it feels good. Dr Callahan listened to me. We spoke about potential options and he gave me tips for coping with this long battle I have been dealing with.
    James — Dec 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sean Callahan, MD
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1366641581
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas Christian University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
