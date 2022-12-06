Dr. Sean Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Callahan, MD
Dr. Sean Callahan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Callahan works at
Fort Worth ENT5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 332-8848
Fort Worth ENT Southwest6401 Harris Pkwy Ste 130, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 292-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
It has been a long time since I have actually been heard by a Dr and it feels good. Dr Callahan listened to me. We spoke about potential options and he gave me tips for coping with this long battle I have been dealing with.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Christian University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
282 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
