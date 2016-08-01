Dr. Sean Cain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Cain, MD
Overview
Dr. Sean Cain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Locations
-
1
Specialty Outpatient Center300 State St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-4577
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Professional doctor who precisely explains upcoming surgery. Dr. Cain has an excellent bedside manner, revealing compassion and kindness resulting in total trust of his commitment to his surgeries. Dr. Cain has great colleagues to support him.
About Dr. Sean Cain, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1538271473
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cain has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.