Overview

Dr. Sean Burke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Comprehensive Neurology Svs in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.